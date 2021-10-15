What's happening...

10/15 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager vs. Junior Dos Santos, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page, Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny, pre-show matches with Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki, Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty, and Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett

October 15, 2021

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal, Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager vs. Junior Dos Santos, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page, Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny, pre-show matches with Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki, Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty, and Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett, and more (25:13)…

Click here to stream or download the October 15 AEW Rampage audio review.

