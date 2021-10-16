WWE star Lacey Evans welcomes second child

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Lacey Evans and her husband welcomed their second child on Saturday. Evans announced via her Instagram account that she gave birth to her second daughter, but she did not disclose the child’s name.

Powell’s POV: Evans also wrote on Instagram that she opted to give birth at home because her first daughter would not have been allowed to be in the hospital room with her due to COVID protocols. Congratulations to the happy family on the new addition.