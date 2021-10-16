WWE Raw preview: Raw Women’s Championship match, King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament matches, WWE Crown Jewel go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Shayna Baszler vs. Doudrop in a Queen’s Crown tournament semifinal match.

-Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal in a King of the Ring tournament semifinal match.

-Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a non-title match.

-Big E and Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Powell's POV: The winner of the Queen's Crown semifinal match will face Zelina Vega in the finals, and the winner of the KOTR semifinal match will face Finn Balor in the finals. Both tournament finals will be held on Thursday at WWE Crown Jewel. Raw will be live from Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center.