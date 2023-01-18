What's happening...

NXT Vengeance Day lineup: The latest card for next month’s PLE

January 18, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Saturday, February 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller in a steel cage match for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince vs. “Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Wes Lee vs. Dijak for the NXT North American Championship

Powell’s POV: This is shaping up to be a good show on paper. The Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles was added to the lineup on Tuesday. As previously noted, the venue has a listed capacity of 19,000, but it’s currently configured for 4,565 fans, according to Twitter.com/wrestletix. The event will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally.

