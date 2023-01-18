NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre in a handicap match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell

-Elektra Lopez vs. Wendy Choo

-Thea Hail award ceremony

Powell’s POV: Fyre declined to find a partner for her tag team championship match. NXT will be live on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center and will continue the build to the NXT Vengeance Day PLE that will be held on February 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).