10/28 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Cody vs. Orange Cassidy in a lumberjack match for the TNT Championship, Hangman Page vs. Wardlow, and Kenny Omega vs. Penta El 0M in eliminator tournament semifinal matches, Serena Deeb vs. Leyla Hirsch for the NWA Women’s Title, Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 57)

Taped October 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired October 28, 2020 on TNT

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired… MJF and Wardlow were interviewed backstage by Dasha. MJF said he’s proud of Warlow, but if he wins the tournament then MJF becomes the TNT Champion because he has Wardlow under contract and what belongs to Wardlow belongs to him. “Yeah, you got it,” Wardlow told MJF when prompted.

Sammy Guevara showed up. MJF tried to play nice with him. Guevara threw down the jacket that MJF gave him and said that they are not friends. Guevara said he would make sure that Guevara never joins the Inner Circle. Wardlow stepped up, but MJF told him to warm up for his match. MJF praised Guevara’s attack on Matt Hardy. “But I had a note for you on your promos,” MJF said. “Don’t.” MJF taunted Guevara, who got in his face and told him he was thinking about all things he would do about it. MJF and Wardlow walked away…

The broadcast team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone checked in and hyped the eliminator tournament…

1. “Hangman” Adam Page” vs. Wardlow in an eliminator tournament semifinal match. MJF walked out with Wardlow during the entrances, but he headed backstage before the match. They fought to ringside where Wardlow drove Page into the guardrail. Page returned to the ring in time to beat the referee’s ten count.

Excalibur spoke about Penta El 0M replacing his brother Fenix in the other semifinal match against Kenny Omega. Meanwhile, Wardlow continued to dominate Page in the ring. Page eventually rallied and clotheslined Wardlow over the top rope to ringside. Page performed a top rope moonsault onto Wardlow on the floor.

Wardlow came back and performed an F10. Page rolled to ringside. Wardlow brought him back to the apron and then pulled him up to the ropes. Wardlow set up for a move from the middle rope, but Page fought him off briefly. Wardlow moved to the top rope and appeared to set up for a chokeslam, but Page ended up suplexing him from the ropes. Page followed up with a Buckshot Lariat that knocked Wardlow down to one knee. Page hit the move a second time and scored the pin…

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Wardlow in 9:50 to advance to the finals of the eliminator tournament.

Powell’s POV: A nice opening match with Page surviving the early dominance of Wardlow to come back and win the match. Wardlow was protected to some extent by Page having to hit a pair of Buckshot Lariats to beat him. By the way, I am filling in for Jake Barnett tonight. Jake had an internet outage, but he will be covering WWE Smackdown in my place on Friday night.

The broadcast team hyped some of the previously advertised matches and announced that Shawn Spears would be in action…

A Jon Moxley video package aired. Moxley said there was no room for an excuse making Eddie Kingston in AEW. Moxley said Kingston would have to say the words I Quit in their match and then he would be alone with his ego. Moxley said he’s skulls, windpipes, and most importantly egos…

Eddie Kingston headed to the ring along with The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny… [C]

Kingston delivered an in-ring promo about facing Matt Sydal. He noted that he was never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale, then said hi to Lance Archer, who was shown in the crowd with Jake Roberts. Kingston called for Sydal, who made his entrance for their match…

2. Eddie Kingston (w/The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny) vs. Matt Sydal. Excalibur spoke more about Penta replacing Fenix in the main event due to Fenix’s injury. They cut to a picture-in-picture break a few minutes into the match. [C]

Sydal picked up a near fall. Ross said Kingston couldn’t afford a loss mentally heading into his AEW Title match with Moxley. Kingston came back and dropped Sydal with a spinning back fist. Archer and Roberts were once again shown watching from the crowd. Kingston put Sydal in a chokehold and got the submission win.

Eddie Kingston beat Matt Sydal in 8:15.

Sydal didn’t release the hold after the match. The Bunny brought the mic over to Kingston, who told Moxley to say I quit. The Bunny held the mic in front of Sydal, who choked out the words I Quit. Kingston released the hold. Kingston took the mic and told “Moxley” that he was sorry…

Excalibur hosted an interview segment with FTR and Tully Blanchard, and The Young Bucks. Excalibur was with Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, while Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Blanchard were at a different location. Matt claimed his ankle injury was fine. He called it a baby injury and said it wouldn’t keep him out of the match that has been brewing for years.

Excalibur questioned why FTR would put the match in jeopardy. Harwood said he’s not afraid of backlash. He said the match is a dream match, but being AEW Tag Champions is bigger than any dream match. Excalibur noted that he’s known the Jacksons for years. FTR said that’s why he has a job.

Excalibur noted that some in the locker room felt that what happened to Matt was a comeuppance. Matt said that when FTR messed with their friends, it triggered something in him in Nick. He said they don’t like the way they feel, but he hopes FTR are ready.

FTR stood up and walked out on the interview. Excalibur said the Jacksons have more to lose than just the tag titles. Matt spoke about how he and his brother are self made. Matt said their backs were against the wall and they had nothing to lose and they always came through because they bet on themselves. Matt said that if they don’t win the AEW Tag Titles at Full Gear then they won’t challenge for the AEW Tag Titles ever again…

Powell’s POV: I don’t think the Bucks can really justify their recent actions enough to make them feel like babyfaces heading into their feud with FTR. They really picked a strange time to take this approach. They are also taking a page out of Cody’s playbook by claiming that they will never challenge for the AEW Tag Titles if they lose to FTR. Will AEW introduce TNT Tag Titles? I’m kidding. I think.

Tony Schiavone and Dasha served as the hosts of the Inner Circle town hall meeting. Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager made their entrance to Fozzy’s “Judas” song. MJF also joined them on the opposite side of the ring.

Luchasaurus stood up and asked MJF the first question from ringside. MJF said it was a good question for a dinosaur. MJF pointed to the screen where he had a graphic that showed Inner Circle’s revenue booking if he joined the faction.

Britt Baker and Reba were up next. A smitten Reba told Jericho that he had a great smile. Baker said she loves MJF, but you don’t have to be a dentist to see that he has a terrible track record when it comes to friends in AEW.

Jericho said it’s a good point and he’s aware of MJF’s past. Jericho said they hadn’t let him in on their plans and if he tried to turn on them then they would knock his teeth down his throat. Jericho said they all got into the business for money and championships and that’s what would happen if he joined the faction.

Peter Avalon stepped up and asked if he could join the Inner Circle. Everyone in the ring laughed. Jericho said there was no chance of that.

“Mr. Eric B from Cody, Wyoming” was introduced. Eric Bischoff walked up to the ringside podium and Jericho wasn’t pleased. Bischoff brought up a legendary JFK quote and asked what MJF can do for the Inner Circle. MJF said it was a great question. “Friendship,” MJF replied, which was booed by the fans and spectator wrestlers.

Bischoff asked what the Inner Circle can do for him. MJF said he might not be the best team player, but he believes he can learn how to be once he joins the faction.

Bischoff said he worked with Jericho for many years and most would agree that he’s a prima donna. Jericho got upset. Schiavone told Jericho to shut up, which made Bischoff smile. Bischoff said MJF shares many of the same prima donna qualities and asked if he and Jericho would just end up killing each other.

MJF got upset and dodged the question. Jericho told MJF to answer the question, wondering how they are supposed to know if MJF would stab them in the back. MJF said he had a question for Jericho. MJF spoke about the things he’s done for Jericho, including calling last week’s segment the best of Jericho’s career. “What haven’t I done?” MJF asked.

Jericho replied, “You haven’t beat me.” Jericho said he was going to give MJF a chance because they would meet at the Full Gear pay-per-view. Jericho said that if MJF wins, then he can join the Inner Circle. MJF said he would do whatever it takes to win. Jericho said he expected nothing less. MJF got even more serious and said Jericho didn’t understand, he would do anything.

Ortiz barked that MJF just keeps running his mouth. He said that just because Jericho was entertaining MJF didn’t mean he had a shot of getting in with the rest of the faction. Ortiz said he and Santana would face MJF and Wardlow next week and MJF wouldn’t even make it to the pay-per-view…

Powell’s POV: A really fun segment. I got a big kick out of Reba playing the role of the giddy woman who praised the smile of Donald Trump during his NBC town hall. Schiavone telling Jericho to shut up is what many of us were yelling at our televisions during the debates. Bischoff continuing his role as a thorn in the side of Jericho was fun. I love the announcement of Jericho vs. MJF for the pay-per-view. It’s a big hook for the show and there’s a lot of storyline directions they could take, including the rest of Inner Circle turning on Jericho in favor of MJF.

A video package had Taz, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks telling Will Hobbs that he needed to make a decision about whether he’s with their faction…

Orange Cassidy, Trent, and Chuck Taylor made their entrance for the TNT Title match… [C] Cody made his entrance and was joined on the stage by Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Arn Anderson…

[Hour Two] Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered in-ring introductions for the title match…

3. Cody (w/Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor, Trent) in a lumberjack match for the TNT Championship. There were several lumberjacks at ringside. Paul Turner was the referee. Cody went for CrossRhodes during the opening minute. Cassidy avoided it and went for his Mousetrap finisher, which Cody avoided.

Several Dark Order members served as lumberjacks. Cassidy fell from the apron and was caught by Taylor and Trent. Cody fell from the apron a short time later and he was also caught by Taylor and Trent, who then let him fall to the ground. Trent hit Cody with a cheap shot while the referee wasn’t looking. A short time later, Cody clotheslined Cassidy and they both tumbled to ringside going into a PIP break. [C]

A fight broke out amongst the lumberjacks late in the PIP break. Angelico and Jack Evans attacked Cassidy, which led to a full on brawl amongst the lumberjacks. Cody superplexed Cody from the ropes onto the pile of lumberjacks below.

Back inside the ring, Cassidy picked up a nice near fall. One of the masked Dark Order members entered the ring and was stopped by the referee. John Silver ran in behind the referee and took out Cassidy with a big boot. Cody cleared Silver from the ring and then hit CrossRhodes on Cassidy and pinned him.

Cody defeated Orange Cassidy in 12:10 in a lumberjack match to retain the TNT Championship.

After the match, the lumberjacks rushed the ring and the brawling resumed. Cody and Anderson headed to the stage. Darby Allin was shown watching in the stands. Billy and Austin Gunn cleared the Dark Order wrestlers from the ring while Cody watched. Excalibur hyped Cody vs. Allin for the TNT Title at Full Gear… [C]

Powell’s POV: They made this a lumberjack match due to Dark Order’s threats to interfere and then made them lumberjacks? I don’t get it. That said, the match was entertaining and it’s interesting that Cody benefitted from the outside interference and didn’t seem to mind.

Alex Marvez was going to interview Chuck Taylor and Trent backstage, but he ran off when Miro and Kip Sabian showed up. Sabian said “Alan” (the arcade game) was a gift from Miro, but they forgive them for destroying it. They said they had gifts for the Best Friends duo.

Penelope Ford showed up dressed like Orange Cassidy and gave them the gifts. “Trick or treat,” Ford said. Miro and Sabian attacked Taylor and Trent. They fought into a room where Miro told Trent that he would never forgive him. They opened one of the gifts and it was the controller portion of the broken arcade game…

Powell’s POV: A feud over Trent’s mom’s van followed a feud over an arcade game. I would actually believe it if someone told me that there were random drawings of inanimate objects that had to be written into their storylines.

4. Serena Deeb vs. Leyla Hirsch for the NWA Women’s Championship. A Deeb pre-tape promo aired with her discussing her win over Thunder Rosa a night earlier to win the title. Hirsch was on the offensive heading into a PIP break. [C]

Late in the match, Deeb performed a swinging neckbreaker and followed up with a second neckbreaker. Deeb rolled Hirsch into a leg submission hold, which led to Hirsch tapping out…

Serena Deeb beat Leyla Hirsch in roughly 8:00 to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: I enjoyed the match, but I don’t really understand the psychology of Deeb using a pair of neckbreakers and then applying a submission hold that didn’t focus on the neck. Anyway, it’s been a wild year for Deeb, who was furloughed by WWE from her position as a coach, returned to the ring, won the NWA Women’s Title, and now defended it on Dynamite. Good for her.

Backstage, Marvez interviewed AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida. Marvez said Nyla Rose refuses to wrestle until Shida gives her a title match. Shida took the mic and said that Rose wants her, and she wants Rose at Full Gear…

5. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) vs. VSK. Schiavone pointed out that Spears has one of the best won/loss records in AEW in 2020. Spears hit his C4 finisher and scored the quick win.

Shawn Spears beat VSK in 0:27.

After the match, someone dressed in a bull costume threw candy into the ring. Spears went to ringside and grabbed the bull and threw him inside the ring. Spears turned to Blanchard and then the bull unmasked as Scorpio Sky. When Spears turned around, Sky dropped him with a TKO. Excalibur couldn’t resist the obvious line of “if you mess with the bull, you get the horns”…

The broadcast team hyped the pay-per-view lineup, which now officially includes Shida vs. Rose for the AEW Women’s Title, and Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver was announced for the Buy In pre-show…

The lineup for next week’s show features Chris Jericho on commentary, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara vs. MJF and Wardlow, Miro vs. Trent, Shawn Spears vs. Scorpio Sky, Cody, Billy, and Austin Gunn vs. John Silver, Colt Cabana, and Preston Vance (10) in a six-man tag match, and John Moxley and Eddie Kingston meet face to face…

Penta El 0M made his entrance for the main event along with Rey Fenix. Footage aired of Eddie Kingston telling Fenix earlier that he had to forfeit his spot to his brother. Kingston said he would win the title and then he could defend the AEW Title against his best friend Penta… [C]

Justin Roberts delivered another over the top introduction for Kenny Omega, who once again had two women in swimsuits holding brooms on the stage…

6. Kenny Omega vs. Penta El 0M (w/Rey Fenix) in an eliminator tournament semifinal match. Omega and Penta had an early chop battle. A short time later, Penta performed a dive onto Omega at ringside. Omega sold a shoulder injury heading into a break. [C]

Omega performed a flip dive onto Pentagon coming out of the break. Omega pulled the barricade up. When he went to get back in the ring, Penta caught him with a kick. Penta hit a cross body block from the top rope onto Omega on the floor. Back inside the ring, Omega avoided a double stomp, but he walked into a big boot to the head moments later. Penta performed a sling blade clothesline from the middle rope and got a two count.

A short time later, Penta had Omega tied up in the ropes and performed a double stomp that led to a near fall. Omega came back with a snap dragon suplex. Omega delivered a V-Trigger a short time later for a two count. Omega backed up and threw another V-Trigger, then hoisted up Penta for his finisher, but Penta slipped out. Omega dropped Penta with a kick to the head.

Omega delivered another V-Trigger to the back of Penta’s head in the corner. Omega placed Penta on the top rope in a corner of the ring. They fought for position and Penta got the better of it with a headbutt that knocked Omega onto the stage (level with the ring). Penta performed a Destroyer from the ropes onto Omega on the stage.

Back in the ring, Penta performed a package piledriver for a near fall. Omega eventually came back with another V-Trigger, then hoisted up Penta for his finisher, but Penta fought free again and wrenched the arm of Omega. Excalibur questioned if Omega would be able to perform his finisher now that Penta took out his arm.

Omega slipped out of a Penta move attempt, then worked him over with left handed chops. Omega ran into a kick from Penta, who then went to the ropes and jumped into V-Trigger. Omega followed up with a One Winged Angel and scored the pin…

Kenny Omega defeated Penta El 0M in 17:15 to advance to the finals of the eliminator tournament.

Powell’s POV: As everyone expected from the start, it will be Omega vs. Page in the tournament finals at Full Gear. Predictability worked against this match to some extent, as there was just no reason to think that Penta would go over. Even so, it was a well worked and entertaining main event. Here’s hoping that Penta and Fenix will get a more consistent push either as a tag team or even as singles wrestlers coming out of the tournament.

Overall, this was a good edition of Dynamite. I would like to see the company shake it up a bit so that the match outcomes on Dynamite don’t feel as predictable as they have lately. Let me know what you thought of the show by assigning it a letter grade in our weekly post Dynamite poll available on the main page. I will return shortly with my same night audio review for Dot Net Members.