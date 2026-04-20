TNA Impact rating: How did viewership perform head-to-head for an hour with AEW Collision?

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Thursday Night Impact averaged 212,000 viewers for AMC, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the previous week’s 257,000 viewership average. Impact finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the prior week’s 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: The AMC+ and TNA+ streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for TNA Impact. The second hour of the April 2 Impact ran head-to-head with AEW Collision. The same thing happened two weeks earlier, when TNA averaged 200,000 viewers and had a 0.05 rating. We’ll see how it goes again this week, as Collision will air Thursday night due to TNT and HBO Max’s coverage of the NHL Playoffs.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)