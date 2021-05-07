What's happening...

WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Kevin Owens, Will Ospreay, Tanga Loa, Angelico, Frank Trigg, Owen Hart, Hercules Hernandez

May 7, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show features a throwback theme and will include Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review after the show.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Frank Trigg is 48.

-Tanga Loa (Tevita Tu’amoeloa Fetaiakimoeata Fifita) is 38.

-Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen) is 37.

-Angelico (Adam Bridle) is 34.

-Will Ospreay is 28.

-The late Owen Hart was born on May 7, 1965. He fell to his death at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view on May 23, 1999.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) was born on May 7, 1956. He died of heart disease at age 47 on March 6, 2004.

