05/06 NXT UK audio review: Gibbons’ review of Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams in a No DQ, loser leaves NXT UK match, Ilja Dragunov vs. Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven vs. Saxon Huxley, Supernova Sessions with Nathan Frazer

May 6, 2021

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams in a No DQ, loser leaves NXT UK match, Ilja Dragunov vs. Dave Mastiff, Trent Seven vs. Saxon Huxley, Supernova Sessions with Nathan Frazer, and more (18:41)…

Click here for the May 6 NXT UK television show audio review.

