09/09 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Angelina Love vs. Rok-C, and Trish Adora vs. Miranda Alize in semifinal ROH Women’s Championship tournament matches, and Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun, and O’Shay Edwards vs. Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia del Ring

September 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Angelina Love vs. Rok-C, and Trish Adora vs. Miranda Alize in semifinal ROH Women’s Championship tournament matches, and Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun, and O’Shay Edwards vs. Rush, Dragon Lee, Kenny King, and Bestia del Ring, and more (11:44)…

Click here for the September 9 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

