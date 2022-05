CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy, Rey Fenix vs. Kyle O’Reilly, and Samoa Joe and Britt Baker face “Jokers” in Owen Hart Cup tournament matches, AEW Champion Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a non-title match, MJF gives Wardlow ten lashes, and more (38:59)…

Click here for the May 18 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.