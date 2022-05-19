Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Malakai Black, Taichi, Kip Sabian, Andre the Giant, Pat Roach

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Joe Doering and Deaner for the Impact Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show is headlined by Wild Boar vs. Eddie Dennis in a Dog Collar Match. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is headlined by “5150” Rivera and Hernandez vs. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich in a bunkhouse match. My written and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available after the show or on Friday.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 43 percent of our post show poll voters. A finished second with 23 percent, and C was a close third with 22 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 33 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 27 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) is 43.

-Malakai Black (Tom Budgen) is 37.

-Kip Sabian (Simon Kippen) is 30.

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) was born May 19, 1946. He died of heart failure at age 46 on January 27, 1993.

-The late Pat Roach was born on May 19, 1937. He died at age 67 on July 17, 2004 following a battle with throat cancer.