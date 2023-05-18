WWE Night of Champions lineup: The latest card for the Memorial Day weekend event in Saudi Arabia

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE Night of Champions event that will be held on Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.
-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
-Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion
-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes
-Bianca Belair vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship
-Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali for the Intercontinental Championship
-Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch
Powell’s POV: WWE announced the Raw Women’s Championship match since our last update. WWE NOC will stream live on Peacock with an advertised start time of noonCT/1ET on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. I will be covering the show live and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
