05/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 259): Kerry Morton on being trained by his father Ricky Morton and other legends, the NWA Crockett Cup, working in Australia during The Smashing Pumpkins’ shows, feedback from Ric Flair, how theater and cheerleading prepared him for pro wrestling

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kerry Morton discussing being trained by his father Ricky Morton and other legends, the NWA Crockett Cup, working in Australia during The Smashing Pumpkins’ shows, feedback from Ric Flair, how theater and cheerleading prepared him for pro wrestling, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 259) and guest Kerry Morton.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.