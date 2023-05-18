AEW Dynamite rating for the show that included Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 814,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 877,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite held up well compared to last week despite airing opposite an NBA Conference Finals game. Dynamite finished seventh in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.28 rating, down from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.58 rating on USA Network. The May 18, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 922,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic.