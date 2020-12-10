What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership for the big Winter Is Coming follow-up show

December 10, 2020

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite television show delivered 995,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 913,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demographic with a .45 in the cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 659,000 viewers and finished 37th with a .17 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.