AEW Rampage rating for the show featuring a three-way trios tag match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 364,000 viewers for TNT, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was up from the 300,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. The previous show aired early in the 6CT/7ET time slot. For a better comparison, the February 9 edition of Rampage aired in its usual time slot and delivered 456,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating. One year ago, the February 23, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.