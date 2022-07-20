07/20 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 216): Conrad Thompson on Ric Flair’s Last Match, Starrcast weekend, an exclusive nugget regarding the Flair documentary series, working with multiple promotions, the Flair comedy roast

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features AdFreeShows.com owner Conrad Thompson discussing Ric Flair’s Last Match, Starrcast weekend in Nashville, plus he shares an exclusive nugget regarding the Flair documentary series, comments on working with multiple promotions, the Flair comedy roast, and more…

