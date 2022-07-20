What's happening...

07/20 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 216): Conrad Thompson on Ric Flair’s Last Match, Starrcast weekend, an exclusive nugget regarding the Flair documentary series, working with multiple promotions, the Flair comedy roast

July 20, 2022

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features AdFreeShows.com owner Conrad Thompson discussing Ric Flair’s Last Match, Starrcast weekend in Nashville, plus he shares an exclusive nugget regarding the Flair documentary series, comments on working with multiple promotions, the Flair comedy roast, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 216) and guest Conrad Thompson.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.