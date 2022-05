CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Crown Jewel will be held on Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The announcement was made during Monday’s Raw.

Powell’s POV: WWE held the Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia back in February. This will be the eighth premium live event held in Saudi Arabia since 2018 as part of a ten-year agreement between WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority.