AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth vs. Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta

-Lee Moriarty vs. Alan “5” Angels

-Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Eli Isom and TUG Cooper

-Robyn Renegade vs. Vicky Dreamboat

-Carlie Bravo vs. Sonny Kiss

-Leva Bates vs. Kiah Dream

-Trenton Storm vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Brittany Jade vs. AQA

-Avery Breaux vs. Kris Statlander

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.