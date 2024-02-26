WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the Elimination Chamber go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.272 million viewers for Fox, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was down from the 2.555 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: The taped edition of Smackdown finished with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.75 rating. One year earlier, the February 24, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.408 million viewers and a 0.62 rating.