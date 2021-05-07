What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata on opposite sides of the tag team main event

May 7, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Adrian Quest and Barrett Brown.

-Jordan Clearwater vs. Misterioso vs. Royce Isaacs.

-Ren Narita and Yuji Nagata vs. Jon Moxley and Chris Dickinson.

Powell’s POV: Moxley will defend the IWGP U.S. Championship against Nagata on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

