Samoa Joe suspended by WWE for a Wellness Policy violation

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Samoa Joe (Nuufolau Seanoa) has been suspended for 30 days for violating the company’s Wellness Policy. Per the policy, there are no specifics given as to what he was flagged for. Read the official statement at Corporate.WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The timing is interesting in that Joe is eligible to return before WrestleMania, but it doesn’t leave much time to include him in the storyline build to a match. Joe was sidelined by an undisclosed injury at the time of the suspension.

