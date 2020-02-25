WWE Raw viewership for the Super ShowDown go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.21 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.437 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.246 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.278 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.106 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third in Monday’s cable ratings. The February 25, 2019 edition of Raw delivered a 2.05 rating with 2.922 million viewers.



