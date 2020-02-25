XFL viewership declines in week three

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ShowbuzzDaily.com lists the following viewership numbers for the third weekend of XFL games.

-Houston Roughnecks vs. Tampa Bay Vipers on ABC: 1.914 million viewers (Saturday early afternoon)

-Dallas Renegades vs. Seattle Dragons on Fox: 2.051 million viewers (Saturday late afternoon)

-New York Guardians vs. St. Louis BattleHawks on ESPN: 1.473 million viewers (Sunday early afternoon)

-DC Defenders vs. LA Wildcats on FS1: 1.004 million viewers (Sunday late afternoon)

Powell’s POV: This week’s games averaged 1.611 million viewers with one game each on ABC, Fox, ESPN, and FS1. The first week of games averaged 3.118 million viewers with two games on Fox, one on ABC, and one on ESPN. Week two averaged 2.057 million viewers with two games on ABC, one game on Fox, and one game on FS1.



