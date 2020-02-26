AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Pentagon Jr., Jim Mitchell, Verne Gagne

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The show features Kenny Omega vs. Pac in an Iron Man match and the final push for Saturday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett will be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-NXT airs live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University and includes Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show spotlights the Wrestle War 90 event.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Nyla Rose. The previous show has truthers David Weiss and RV questioning whether the Coronavirus is a conspiracy (really?). Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show features freestyle motocross rider Brian Deegan. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast is focuses on No Way Out 2005. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-“Sinister Minister” Jim Mitchell is 53.

-Pentagon Jr. is 35.

-The late Verne Gagne was born on February 26, 1926. He died at age 89 on April 27, 2015.



