WWE touts WrestleMania 42 as one of the company’s highest-grossing events and its record number of marketing partners

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to tout the WrestleMania 42 attendance and it being one of the highest-grossing events in company history.

April 22, 2026 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that WrestleMania 42 became one of the highest-grossing events in company history, with record or near-record performances across gate, sponsorship, merchandise, WWE World, On Location VIP experiences and digital.

WrestleMania 42 was highlighted by the historic Sunday night main event in which Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk to claim the World Heavyweight Championship, and Saturday night’s main event where Cody Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton despite early interference by Pat McAfee.

Across two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, attendance reached 106,072 with tickets purchased from all 50 states and more than 69 countries.

WrestleMania 42 featured a record 32 marketing partners, including Snickers, 2K, Riyadh Season, Ram, DoorDash, Wingstop, Wheatley American Vodka, Minute Maid, The General Insurance, PepsiCo’s MUG Root Beer and Chumba Casino.

WrestleMania Saturday was the most-viewed telecast of the year on ESPN2, while WrestleMania Sunday was the most-viewed telecast of the entire weekend on ESPN.

At WWE World, a five-day interactive fan experience in partnership with Fanatics, paid experience sales reached all-time highs. WWE World also featured a lounge for attendees who signed up for Club WWE, the recently announced Gold membership experience for fans.

Additionally, WrestleMania 42 set a new digital record, generating more than 1.3 billion views across all social platforms – up 18 percent from the record set at WrestleMania 41.

Powell’s POV: I don’t think fans who complained about the abundance of ads are happy for the company when setting a new record with 32 marketing partners. It will be interesting to see if TKO executives are asked about those fan complaints when they host the TKO quarter-one earnings call on May 6.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)