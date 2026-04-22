TNA on-sale date for upcoming events moved to next week

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce a date change for a ticket release day.

The Mega On-Sale for upcoming TNA Wrestling live events in seven cities – Denver, Boston, Albany, Philadelphia, Chicago, Brampton and San Antonio – is now scheduled for next week.

The Pre-Sale is Wednesday, April 29, starting at 10am EST.

The Official On-Sale is Friday, May 1, starting at 10am EST.

Fans can sign up for priority alerts at TNAWrestling.com.

Tickets for this Mega On-Sale will feature select dates on the road to TNA’s showcase event of the year, Slammiversary in Boston; and the much-anticipated return of Lockdown, TNA’s iconic all-steel-cage PPV, making its comeback in Chicago for the first time since 2016.