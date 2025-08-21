What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s Emergence fallout show

August 21, 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-“The System” Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Alisha Edwards vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Tasha Steelz

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on August 16, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Arena. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.