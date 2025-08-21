TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s Emergence fallout show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-“The System” Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and Alisha Edwards vs. “Order 4” Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Tasha Steelz

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on August 16, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Arena. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).