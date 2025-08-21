ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

“El Sky Team” Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Neon vs. “Los Depredadores” Magnus, Rugido, and Volador Jr.

-Beef vs. Blake Christian

Powell’s POV: Portions of this episode were taped August 21 in Roanoke, Virgina, at Berglund Center. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).