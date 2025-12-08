TNA Impact preview: Dog Collar match set for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna in a Dog Collar match
Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on December 6 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
