TNA Impact preview: Dog Collar match set for Thursday’s show

December 8, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna in a Dog Collar match

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on December 6 in El Paso, Texas, at the El Paso County Coliseum. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

