TNA Impact preview: TNA Knockouts Title match set for the Sacrifice fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Arianna Grace vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Title
Powell’s POV: This episode will be taped on Saturday, March 28, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Alario Center. The second hour of the show will run head-to-head against AEW Collision. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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