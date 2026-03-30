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TNA Impact preview: TNA Knockouts Title match set for the Sacrifice fallout show

March 30, 2026

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Arianna Grace vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts Title

Powell’s POV: This episode will be taped on Saturday, March 28, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Alario Center. The second hour of the show will run head-to-head against AEW Collision. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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