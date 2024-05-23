Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Alex Shelley, Bray Wyatt, Owen Hart, Donna Christanello, Ray Candy

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will be hosting a media call today to promote Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. I will run a live report on the call beginning at 1CT/2ET and we hope to have the audio available as a free podcast.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes TNA Tag Team Champions Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Hardy and Ryan Nemeth in a non-title match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an B grade in our post show poll from 36 percent of the voters. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. C finished second with 27 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Alex Shelley (Patrick Martin) is 41.

-The late Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was born on May 23, 1987. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on August 24, 2023.

-The late Ray Candy (Ray Canty) died of a heart attack at age 42 on May 23, 1994.

-The late Donna Christanello (Mary Alfonsi) was born on May 23, 1942. She died from COPD at age 69 on August 25, 2011.

-The late Owen Hart died at age 34 on May 23, 1999 when he fell to his death at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view event.