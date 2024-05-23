AEW Rampage lineup: Early start time for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.
-Pac vs. Rocky Romero
-Samoa Joe vs. Dom Kubrick
-Isiah Kassidy vs. Rush
-Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay and Alex Windsor
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena. Rampage is finally back to airing on a Friday, but the show will have an early start time of 5:30CT/6:30ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.
