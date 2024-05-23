AEW Rampage lineup: Early start time for Friday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Pac vs. Rocky Romero

-Samoa Joe vs. Dom Kubrick

-Isiah Kassidy vs. Rush

-Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay and Alex Windsor

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Bakersfield, California at Mechanics Bank Arena. Rampage is finally back to airing on a Friday, but the show will have an early start time of 5:30CT/6:30ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.