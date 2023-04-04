AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan
-Peter Avalon vs. AR Fox
-Serpentico vs. Willie Mack
-Cezar Bononi vs. Evil Uno
-Ameera vs. Leila Grey
-Lee Moriarty vs. Invictus Khash
-Tony Nese and Ari Daivari vs. Jay Lucas and Terry Yaki
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
