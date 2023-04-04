MLW Underground preview: The lineup for tonight’s show on Reelz

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-1 Called Manders vs. Rickey Shane Page in a hardcore match

-Lio Rush returns

Powell's POV: MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET.