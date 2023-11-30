MLW Fusion preview: Four matches set for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-“World Titan Federation” Tom Lawlor, Josh Bishop, and Alex Hammerstone vs. “Bomaye Fight Club” Mr. Thomas, J Boujii, and O’Shay Edwards

-Jimmy Lloyd vs. Cannonball in a Thumbtack Pit of Death match

-“The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon vs. “Wasted Youth “Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers” vs. Lucky 13 and Austin Luke in a three-way tag match

-Zayda vs. Gia Scott

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursdays or on Fridays.