MLW Fusion preview: Four matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.
-“World Titan Federation” Tom Lawlor, Josh Bishop, and Alex Hammerstone vs. “Bomaye Fight Club” Mr. Thomas, J Boujii, and O’Shay Edwards
-Jimmy Lloyd vs. Cannonball in a Thumbtack Pit of Death match
-“The Mane Event” Midas Black and Jay Lyon vs. “Wasted Youth “Dyln McKay and Marcus Mathers” vs. Lucky 13 and Austin Luke in a three-way tag match
-Zayda vs. Gia Scott
Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on FITE.TV and the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports. My reviews are available shortly after the conclusion of the first airing on Thursdays or on Fridays.
Be the first to comment