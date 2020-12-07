MLW Fusion preview: MLW Tag Title match, Opera Cup tournament semifinal match, tag team debuts

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Wednesday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.
-Ross and Marshall Von Erich vs. Jacob Fatu and Simon Gotch for the MLW Tag Titles.
-Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday in the semifinals of the Opera Cup tournament.
-Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi.
-The debut of “Violence is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Fu.
-Alicia Atout interviews MLW Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone.
Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesdays, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.
Be the first to comment