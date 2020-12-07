What's happening...

WWE TLC lineup: Five matches set for the final WWE pay-per-view of 2020

December 7, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE TLC pay-per-view that will be held Sunday, December 20 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a TLC match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles in a TLC match for the WWE Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Asuka and Lana for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton.

Powell’s POV: WWE is officially listing both world title matches as TLC matches. Fortunately, they have not added any TLC related stipulations to the other matches, though that could obviously change over the next couple weeks. I will be covering WWE TLC live as it airs, and Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I.

