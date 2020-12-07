WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Jon Moxley, ACH, Curtis Hughes, Larry Zbyszko, Tammy Sytch, Nick Bockwinkel, Rick Rude, Haystacks Calhoun

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will continue the build to the WWE TLC pay-per-view. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jon Moxley (Jonathan Good) is 35 today.

-Curtis Hughes is 56 today.

-Tammy Sytch is 48 today.

-ACH (Albert C. Hardie Jr.) is 33 today.

-The late Rick Rude (Richard Rood) was born on December 7, 1958. He died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-The late Hack Meyers (Donald Haviland) was born on December 7, 1973. He died from brain surgery complications at age 41 on December 5, 2015

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Ion Croitoru died on December 7, 1963 at age 53. He is best known for wrestling as Johnny K-9 and Bruiser Bedlam.

-The late Nick Bockwinkel was born on December 6, 1934. He died on November 14, 2015 at age 80.

-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) died of a heart attack on December 6, 2014 at age 52.

-Larry Zbyszko (Lawrence Whistler) turned 69 on Saturday.

-The late “Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington” was born on December 5, 1958. He died on his 60th birthday on December 5, 2018.