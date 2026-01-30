WWE Smackdown preview: The full list of taped matches for the Royal Rumble go-home show (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped earlier today for WWE Smackdown.

-Carmelo Hayes holds U.S. Championship open challenge

-Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez

-Johnny Gargano vs. Axiom

-Ilja Dragunov vs. The Miz

-“The Vision” Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory vs. Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Jey Uso

Powell's POV: Smackdown was held on Friday morning from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at KAFD, which will also play host to Saturday's Royal Rumble.