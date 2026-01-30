Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Cam Jackson vs. Bojack for the ACCW Title, Dani Luna vs. Jane Nero, Ricky Sosa vs. Leon Cage for the WXW European Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across four different recent indy shows.

wXw “Back To The Roots” in Oberhausen, Germany, at Turbinenhalle 2 on January 25, 2026 (IWTV)

NOTE: wXw is now airing its shows on IWTV, rather than Triller+. Lighting is really good, and the crowd is maybe 500. They do have English commentary from Mett Demassi, who is fantastic.

Ricky Sosa vs. Leon Cage for the wXw European Title. This was the show opener. Sosa is similar to Kevin Knight but taller and younger; he’s arguably the top rising star in Europe. I don’t think I’ve seen Cage; he’s white and is perhaps six inches shorter. A feeling-out process at the bell. Sosa pushed him to the mat at 2:00 and mockingly patted the top of Cage’s head. Cage hit a huracanrana that sent Sosa to the floor. They fought at ringside. Sosa hit a moonsault to the floor at 3:30. Back in the ring, Sosa backed him into a corner and hit some chops. Leon hit a second-rope huracanrana and they were both down at 6:30.

Cage hit a running knee. Leon hit a twisting kick to the head and a superkick. Leon hit a Canadian Destroyer and they were both down. Sosa hit a Mafia Kick, then a stiff kick to the side of the head at 9:30 as Leon was in the ropes. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Cage hit a top-rope Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Leon hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor onto Sosa. In the ring, they traded rollups. Sosa blocked a rollup and hit a Styles Clash for a believable nearfall at 12:30. Sosa hit a second-rope Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin. That was awesome.

Ricky Sosa defeated Leon Cage to retain the wXw European Title at 12:58.

Dani Luna vs. Jane Nero. This was mid-show. Luna hit a forearm strike before the bell, then a suplex once we got officially started, then three consecutive bodyslams for a nearfall at 1:30. Jane pushed Dani to the floor, and Luna grabbed her shoulder. She rolled back into the ring, but Jane repeatedly punched and stomped on her. Dani hit a suplex, and they were both down at 5:00. Dani hit a Claymore Kick. Dani hit a slingshot Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall.

Nero hit a short-arm clothesline and a DDT for a nearfall at 6:30. Jane went under the ring and got a chair, but the ref grabbed it. It allowed Dani to hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Jane hit a chop block to the back of the knee. She grabbed the chair and jabbed it into Dani’s stomach. The ref saw it all and called for the bell. Good action while it lasted.

Dani Luna defeated Jane Nero via DQ at 7:39.

Peter Tihanyi vs. Elijah Blum for the wXw Unified World Title in a Pure Rules match. This was the main event. Tihanyi is merely okay. I really like Blum, who has short, black hair, and he’s covered in tattoos. The rules were read; these are the same as an ROH Pure Rules match (with three rope breaks each and judges deciding a tie-breaker in case of a time-limit draw). Tihanyi taunted Blum, who threw a punch! He was issued a warning just seconds in! Peter smiled at getting under Blum’s skin that quickly. Standing switches early on. Tihanyi rolled to the floor at 2:00 to regroup.

In the ring, Blum hit a dropkick, and Peter rolled right back to the floor, showing frustration. In the ring, Tihanyi pretended he was hit by a closed fist. The ref spoke to Blum and admonished him — Blum had lost a rope break at 4:30! The crowd was livid. Tihanyi hit a closed-fist punch and hit a snap suplex. He backed Blum into a corner and hit some chops. He targeted the left knee and applied a Figure Four. Blum grabbed the ropes, using his second rope break at 8:30. Tihanyi dropped him with a European Uppercut. Blum hit a basement dropkick on the knee.

Tihanyi stomped on the ankle and applied a standing heel hook, and the crowd chanted, “Please don’t tap!” Blum used his final rope break at 10:22! Tihanyi hit running double knees to the face. Blum hit a second-rope superplex, and they were both down. Blum hit a running crossbody block and a twisting neckbreaker at 12:30. Blum kipped up and hit an enzuigiri, then a top-rope crossbody block, and he was fired up. He hit a uranage and applied an Anaconda Vice on the mat. Tihanyi used his first rope break at 13:31.

Blum hit a clothesline in the corner. Tihanyi locked in the heel hook again. Blum reached for the ropes at 15:30, but he’s out of rope breaks! However, he was able to pull himself to the floor to catch his breath. Tihanyi dove through the ropes onto him. They got back into the ring, and Blum hit an Angle Slam for a pin at 17:01, but the ref immediately waved it off because Tihanyi had an arm under the ropes for his final rope break. Tihanyi hit a jumping knee to the head. Blum hit a double-underhook swinging slam for a believable nearfall at 19:00, and they were both down.

They got up, and they traded European Uppercuts. Blum nearly threw a closed-fist punch, but he held back! He instead applied a Figure Four at 21:00, and the crowd taunted him to tap out. They rolled right out of the ring and onto a table that was almost level with the ring. Tihanyi hit a slingshot move to push Blum into the table. They got into the ring, but Blum immediately applied an Anaconda Vice on the mat! Tihanyi went to the ropes, but he was out of rope breaks, so he tapped out! Mett was awesome here, thrilled to shout that we had a title change.

Elijah Blum defeated Peter Tihanyi to win the wXw Unified Title at 22:56.

Unsanctioned Pro “Royal Flush” in Columbus, Ohio, at Ace Of Cups on January 17, 2026 (IWTV)

* This is a restaurant or tavern, and the ring is horseshoed into this awkward room with a low ceiling. I chose to watch the opener and the final two matches.

Koda Hernandez vs. Jager Wood. Koda is one of the best from the Chicago region, and I’ve loosely compared him to Mike Santana. My first time seeing Jager; he’s white with long, straight, dark hair. They traded armdrags early on. Wood hit a headscissors takedown and a handstand-into-a-dropkick in the corner. Koda hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Jager hit a back-body drop and a huracanrana, then a dropkick at 4:00. He hit some Polish Hammers to the chest.

Wood awkwardly came off the ropes, but they kept going. (These ropes are clearly too loose for whatever he was going for.) He hit a running crossbody block for a nearfall. Koda hit an Angel’s Wings faceplant for a nearfall at 6:00. Koda caught him with a spinning back fist and a Razor’s Edge overhead powerbomb for the pin. Decent opener.

Koda Hernandez defeated Jager Wood at 6:33.

Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “The Production” Derek Dillinger and Katie Arquette for the IWTV Tag Team Titles AND the UP Tag Team Titles. Bang and Matthews just won the IWTV belts on a trip to the East Coast. Dillinger & Arquette (cousin of a former WCW champion!) are regular teammates across the Midwest; they are the UP Tag Team champions, so both teams are trying to become double champions here. Dillinger is really thick, and he opened with the slender Matthews — Derek might have 60-70 pounds on him. The commentators noted that Bang & Matthews are also the Freelance Tag Team champions. Bang entered at 2:00 to lock up with Katie.

Bang got a backslide for a nearfall, then a magistral cradle for another nearfall, then he hit her with a dropkick. The champs went for a team suplex, but Dillinger made the save. Bang hit his flying axe kick to the back of Derek’s head at 4:30. Derek hit a senton while Katie also hit a guillotine leg drop on Bang, and she made the cover for a nearfall, and the Production took over, keeping Davey trapped in their corner. Derek hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Katie entered and choked Davey in the ropes, then hit a clothesline in the corner at 7:30.

Davey finally hit a leaping Flatliner on Katie. He made the hot tag to August at 9:00. August hit a double stomp on Derek’s back. Matthews hit a Cave-In stomp to the chest and a superkick, then another. He hit a rolling cannonball in the corner, and he tied Derek in a mid-ring Octopus. Katie got in and hit a Lungblower to Davey’s chest, and Derek hit a senton across both opponents, and the Production got a nearfall at 11:00. Matthews hit a Blockbuster on Katie. He hit a handspring-back-elbow on Derek.

Bang hit a moonsault press on him. Katie hit a forward Finlay Roll on Bang. She gave teammate Dillinger a monkey-flip so he splashed onto Bang for a believable nearfall at 13:00! She got a title belt, but Bang hit a superkick on her, then one on Derek. Bang & Matthews hit their top-rope team doublestomp to Derek’s back for a visual pin at 14:30, but Katie pulled the ref to the floor! Bang & Matthews hit stereo superkicks on Katie. She hit Matthews in the side of the head with the title belt! Derek swung him to the mat while he was in a cravat, but the ref was still down. A different ref started counting, but the original ref pulled that ref out, and those two started arguing! Matthews hit a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, Bang hit the Spears Tower to pin Katie! New champions!

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated Derek Dillinger and Katie Arquette at 16:37 to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles and win the Unsanctioned Pro Tag Team Titles.

Rachel Armstrong vs. Kristian Robinson for the UP Heavyweight Title. This was the main event. Rachel sure is talented, but again, she’s all of 5’0″ and maybe 110 pounds. I watched a few matches from their last show here, and I was really impressed with Robinson, a young, thin Black man, so of course, he has a height and weight advantage. Basic action early on. He slammed her hard to the mat at 2:00. She hit a huracanrana and a dropkick. She went for a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, but he caught her and powerbombed her onto the edge of the ring frame at 3:30! Ouch!

In the ring, Kristian hit some forearm strikes and kept her down. He hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. He hit a gutwrench suplex and celebrated at 6:30, and was booed. He applied a cross-armbreaker, but she escaped. Kristian hit a roundhouse kick that dropped her, and he got a nearfall. He hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, and he switched to an ankle lock. She rolled him up for a nearfall, then hit some flying forearms. Rachel hit a buzzsaw kick to the jaw and a DDT for a nearfall at 9:30. Rachel dove through the ropes and crashed onto him.

In the ring, Kristian hit a standing powerbomb and a Styles Clash for a nearfall. She hit a spin kick to the jaw, then a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 11:30. He set up for a brainbuster but turned it into a powerbomb move for a nearfall; the commentators were shocked she kicked out. He applied an ankle lock and dragged her to the center of the ring, but she flipped him into the ring post. She hit a running neckbreaker at 13:30. She finally stomped on his bare toes! She hit the mid-ring Sliced Bread for the pin! A highly watchable match, even if I didn’t find it all that believable.

Rachel Armstrong defeated Christian Robinson to retain the UP Title at 14:10.

Apple City Championship Wrestling “ACCW Live” in Hiddenite, North Carolina, at Hiddenite Center on December 6, 2025 (IWTV)

This show was just released on IWTV. This was a basic white or gray room, probably in a hotel or convention center. I watched the main event. Hiddenite is about a 75-minute drive north of Charlotte in the center of the state. Lighting was alright, and the crowd was maybe 200. The commentary audio track is far too quiet; it’s really hard to hear over the crowd.

Cam Jackson vs. Bojack for the ACCW Title. I’m a big fan of Deadlock Pro veteran Bojack; he’s still in his mid-20s and moves well for being 350 pounds or so. I don’t think I’ve seen Cam before; he’s a Black man with a short, trimmed beard, and he has a title belt around his waist. Cam grabbed the title belt and went to the back so he could make a more glorious entrance. After all the games, we finally got the bell, and Bojack easily shoved Cam to the mat. Cam stalled on the floor. He finally got back into the ring and hit some jab punches. Bojack hit a hip-toss at 3:30, and the crowd chanted “one more time!”

Cam hit a series of punches in the corner. He charged, but Bojack caught him. They fought to the floor. Cam hit a plancha, and they looped the ring, with Bojack hitting some loud, meaty chops. They got into the ring, and Cam hit some punches, but Bojack hit a massive Pounce at 6:30 that sent Cam flying. Bojack hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 8:00. Cam hit a running clothesline that had no effect. Cam splashed onto Bojack for a nearfall at 10:30. Bojack applied a Boston Crab, and he dropped his weight onto Cam’s back.

Cam got back up and hit more jab punches. He tried a bodyslam, but he couldn’t lift Bojack. Bojack nailed a pop-up forearm strike, then a stiff clothesline for a nearfall at 13:00. Cam finally hit the bodyslam and got a nearfall! Cam flew off the ropes, but Bojack caught him and threw him into a corner at 15:00. Bojack went for a second-rope back suplex, but Cam landed on top; he hit an elbow drop and got a nearfall. Cam hit a frog splash, then a Snapmare Driver for the pin. Good match, but perhaps this should have been a bit shorter.

Cam Jackson defeated Bojack to retain the ACCW Title at 17:09.

Iron Heart Pro “Wrestle Storm” in St. Paul, Minnesota, at 153 Bridgepoint Drive on December 20, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a very small, white room with a high ceiling — this is barely bigger than a garage. (It might actually be the smallest venue I’ve ever seen for a wrestling show.) So, it’s packed with maybe 125 people. The commentators said this is their training center.

J Fowler vs. Dante Leon vs. Aaron Arsenal vs. Landon Hale for the Iron Heart Pro Title. Hale is now residing in North Carolina or Virginia; good for him landing a show outside his area. Fowler is comparable in looks and size to AEW’s Pac, but he’s at least in his early 30s, possibly older. Dante just had a short match on ROH. I don’t think I’ve seen Arsenal before; he wore purple trunks and his mustache is curled, and he was loudly booed. Leon and Hale traded fast reversals in the ring, while Fowler and Arsenal were brawling on the floor.

Everyone got into the ring, and a commentator noted that “everyone hates Aaron Arsenal.” Fowler hit a jumping knee on Leon at 2:30. Arsenal stomped on Fowler’s leg and worked him over, hitting a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Fowler hit a stiff kick to Aaron’s spine. Fowler hit a spear at 4:30 on Aaron. Landon hit an enzuigiri and a Lethal Injection on Arsenal, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Nice! Landon nailed a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall, but Dante made the save at 6:00. Dante hit a Buzzsaw kick and a running stunner on Hale.

Fowler hit an Angle Slam on Landon, then a Jackhammer on Arsenal for a nearfall, but Dante made the save. Leon hit a double-jump senton, and suddenly everyone was down at 8:00, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Arsenal somehow had all three guys tied briefly in submission holds. Leon hit his rolling slam on Hale for a nearfall at 9:30. Hale hit a springboard flying stunner. Arsenal put Fowler in a half-crab. Fowler escaped and applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Fowler leaned back and nearly got a pin, but he tapped out first! Well, that was a unique finish, I guess… Good action.

J Fowler defeated Aaron Arsenal, Landon Hale, and Dante Leon to retain the Iron Heart Pro Title at 10:36.

Sara Leon vs. Lili Ruiz vs. Aminah Belmont for the Iron Pro Women’s Title. All three appear to be between 5’2″ and 5’5″. Ruiz and Belmont are both regulars in the Chicago area; I don’t think I’ve seen Leon before; she’s white with curly hair, and she was introduced as from Madrid, Spain. I just saw Ruiz compete Thursday night at Wrestling Pro in Massachusetts, so she’s putting in the miles. Belmont grabbed the title belt, swung and missed, and was rolled up and nearly pinned just seconds in. The ref finally was able to take it from her. The babyfaces kicked Aminah to the floor, and then they locked up, and they traded quick reversals on the mat and had a standoff at 2:00.

Aminah got back in and hit a crossbody block on Lili. Leon hit some spin kicks to Lili’s thigh, then a huracanrana. On the floor, Aminah whipped Lili into the ring post, then Belmont got into the ring and traded offense with Leon. Aminah hit a DDT for a nearfall at 4:30, and she backed Sara into a corner and hit some loud chops. Aminah hit a headbutt on Ruiz at 7:30. Those two traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Leon got back in and hit Yes Kicks on each of them, then a double basement dropkick. Leon hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Ruiz for a believable nearfall at 9:00. The commentators said Leon was recently in the Bayley-led training session.

Sara went for a Crossface Chickenwing, but Ruiz escaped. Sara put Ruiz in a front guillotine choke, but Ruiz hit a suplex to escape. Belmont hit a senton for a nearfall on Ruiz, then a Styles Clash on Sara for a nearfall, and they were all down at 11:00. Lili hit a spinebuster on Aminah, then a DVD for a nearfall, but Leon hit a running knee to break it up. Aminah hit a superkick on Sara; Sara hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, but Ruiz made the save. They all traded chops. Aminah hit a corner fadeaway stunner on Ruiz, but Sara immediately grabbed Belmont and locked in the Crossface Chickenwing on the mat, and Belmont tapped out. I liked that a lot.

Sara Leon defeated Aminah Belmont and Lili Ruiz to retain the Iron Heart Pro Women’s Title at 13:19.

Final Thoughts: The wXw title match was great and well worth going out of your way to check out. A very good Pure Rules match, made even better by the great call from Mett Demassi and a hot crowd who were completely into it. The Sosa match was really good; he’s so good at such a young age. I was intrigued by the show in St. Paul; I saw when Landon Hale posted he would be there, and if it had been a different day, I might have tried to go to that event. Rachel Armstrong is so talented and likeable, but yeah, I’m just not buying that she can beat men in their 20s that have a clear height and strength advantage. As always, I wish I could have watched all four shows, but this was a good way to check in on some of the best that’s going on.