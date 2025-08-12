WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns appears

-Penta vs. Xavier Woods

Powell’s POV: Reigns is advertised locally despite not being officially advertised during last night’s Raw show. Monday’s Raw will be live from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).