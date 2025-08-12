WWE Smackdown preview: The latest card for Friday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Drew McIntyre comments on attacking WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

-Carmelo Hayes and The Miz in action

Powell’s POV: The McIntyre segment was announced during Monday’s Raw. Smackdown will be live from Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).