NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Dr. Wagner Jr., Jonathan Coachman, Fallah Bahh

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes NXT Champion Oba Femi, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Moose vs. “Darkstate” Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dr. Wagner Jr. (Juan Manuel González Barrón) is 60 today.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Jonathan Coachman is 52.

-Fallah Bahh (Francis Flores) is 40.