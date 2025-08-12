NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Champion Oba Femi, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Moose vs. “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James

-NXT Women’s Champion and TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice

-Nia Jax vs. Lash Legend

-Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey

Powell's POV: Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center.