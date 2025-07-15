NXT TV preview: Tonight’s Great American Bash fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Tony D’Angelo vs. Luca Crusifino in a Triple Threat

-Trick Williams, Mike Santana, and Joe Hendry vs. Three members of DarkState (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin)

Powell’s POV: The Triple Threat is billed as the final battle of the D’Angelo family members. The NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).