NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, NXT poll results, WWE Performance Center, TJ Wilson, Jeff Cobb, Big Swole, Butch Reed

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features an appearance by The Judgment Day. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Adrian Adonis. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on Vice. The network is also airing WOW – Women Of Wrestling tonight at 11CT/12ET.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 50 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The WWE Performance Center in Orlando opened July 11, 2013.

-WWE producer TJ Wilson is 43. He wrestled as Tyson Kidd.

-Jeff Cobb is 41.

-Big Swole (Aerial Hull) is 34.

-The late Butch Reed (Bruce Reed) died at age 66 on February 5, 2021. His death was attributed to a pair of heart attacks.