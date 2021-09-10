What's happening...

09/10 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Brock Lesnar returns for MSG event, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. The Street Profits for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair contract signing for Extreme Rules

September 10, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Brock Lesnar returns for MSG event, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. The Street Profits for the Smackdown Tag Titles, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair contract signing for Extreme Rules, and more (21:47)…

Click here for the September 10 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

