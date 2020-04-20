MLW announces distribution deal with MBC

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release Monday to announce its distribution agreement with Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation.

Major League Wrestling today announced a television distribution agreement with MBC, the Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation.

The pact will see MLW’s weekly flagship series, MLW FUSION, join the network’s line-up this spring.

Founded in 1964, MBC is a national network broadcasting programming in 12 languages, notably French, Creole, English, Hindi, Urdu, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Marathi, Mandarin/Cantonese and Hakka. MBC provides 17 television channels in Mauritius, 4 in Rodrigues and 2 in Agaléga.

The distribution agreement with MBC follows MLW’s recent distribution deals in the Middle East, Poland and France.

Powell’s POV: Just one letter away from this being a mega announcement. Okay, so WWE’s deal makes a deal with NBC impossible. All bad jokes aside, it’s another source of revenue for MLW, which is obviously a positive, especially during these strange times.



